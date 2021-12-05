Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Barca vs. Baskonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both teams have been off for two weeks and look to knock off the rust against each other.
    Barca (10-1) started the season with nine straight wins, dominating the ACB before their first loss of the season, but got back on track after that loss. They face off against Baskonia (5-6) for the first time this season. Baskonia has been inconsistent all season, failing to win more than two games in a row. Barca is playing with a chip on their shoulder after their first loss of the season.

    How to Watch Barca vs. Baskonia Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fuboTV HLS 1

    Live Stream Barca vs. Baskonia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming off their first loss of the season, Barcelona thumped Inherit San Pablo Burgos by 14 points to get back on track.

    On paper, Barca is a far superior team in the ACB. The team is led by Nikola Mirotic, who is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. Leaving the NBA after five seasons, Mirotic has averaged double-figures (12.3 points per game) since then.

    Mirotic is surrounded by a talented group in Cory Higgins (12 points), Nick Calathes (7.1 points and 4.4 assists), Kyle Kuric (9.6 points) and Brandon Davies (8.9 points). Every player is doing that efficiently and in less than 23 minutes per game.

    On the other side, Baskonia is led by the duo of Rokas Giedraitis (12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds) and Jayson Granger (12.7 points and 5.1 assists).

    Wade Baldwin IV (10.2 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds) has been chipping in as an all-around talent after three lackluster seasons in the NBA and two strong seasons with Vanderbilt.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

