Barca vs. Bilbao stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barca vs. Bilbao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ACB season is winding down to the final games with Barcelona taking on Bilbao today.

With two games left in the season, the best team in the ACB look to keep the momentum rolling as Barcelona (25-7) takes on Surne Bilbao Basket (16-16) for the second time this season. Barcelona is on a three-game winning streak and has won five of the last six games as the regular season is coming to a close. Barca can lock up the best record in the league with a win today.

How to Watch Barca vs. Bilbao today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 5

Watch Barca vs. Bilbao online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These teams last played at the beginning of the season, where Barcelona controlled the game from the opening tip for an 84-68 win.

In the first game this season, Rokas Jokubaitis and Nikola Mirotic combined for 36 points to pace the offense. Overall, the team had eight players make at least two field goals to show a balanced attack and efficiency.

On the other side, Bilbao got 14 points from Andrew Goudelock and 15 points from Ángel Delgado to try and keep pace with the best team in the league.

Over the last three games, Barcelona is averaging 75.6 points per game and giving up 68.6 points to its opponents as the team tries to close out the season strong with the best record in the ACB and building momentum into the playoffs.

Barcelona will close its season against Baxi Manresa after today’s game; the team lost in a 95-96 thriller midway through the season, making for a fascinating season-ending rematch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Barca vs. Bilbao

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 5
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Valencia CF vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
La Liga

Valencia vs. Real Betis stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina43 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Tigers vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

Barca vs. Bilbao stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas43 seconds ago
CYCLING
Cycling

Stage 4: Avola to Etna stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
emma-raducanu
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 1st and 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
USATSI_17925095
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy