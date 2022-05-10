Barca vs. Bilbao stream: Watch online, TV channel

The ACB season is winding down to the final games with Barcelona taking on Bilbao today.

With two games left in the season, the best team in the ACB look to keep the momentum rolling as Barcelona (25-7) takes on Surne Bilbao Basket (16-16) for the second time this season. Barcelona is on a three-game winning streak and has won five of the last six games as the regular season is coming to a close. Barca can lock up the best record in the league with a win today.

How to Watch Barca vs. Bilbao today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 5

These teams last played at the beginning of the season, where Barcelona controlled the game from the opening tip for an 84-68 win.

In the first game this season, Rokas Jokubaitis and Nikola Mirotic combined for 36 points to pace the offense. Overall, the team had eight players make at least two field goals to show a balanced attack and efficiency.

On the other side, Bilbao got 14 points from Andrew Goudelock and 15 points from Ángel Delgado to try and keep pace with the best team in the league.

Over the last three games, Barcelona is averaging 75.6 points per game and giving up 68.6 points to its opponents as the team tries to close out the season strong with the best record in the ACB and building momentum into the playoffs.

Barcelona will close its season against Baxi Manresa after today’s game; the team lost in a 95-96 thriller midway through the season, making for a fascinating season-ending rematch.

