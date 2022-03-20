Skip to main content

How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona looks to keep rolling in the ACB with a fifth straight win today over Gran Canaria.

This season had a little bit of a rough patch, but Barcelona (18-4) seem to be back on track with four wins in a row and going 7-1 in their last eight games. They aim to keep that going against Gran Canaria (11-11) today. A win today would give Barcelona a five-game winning streak, not quite at the nine-game winning streak they had to start the season, but they are well on their way to repeating that feat.

How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 2

Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barcelona is coming off another dominant win over Coosur Real Betis (83-63) flexing to the rest of the ACB that they are still the team to beat:

For Barcelona, in the last four games they are back to looking dominant with all of the wins coming by at least 16+ points and the average margin of victory at +17.25 points per game.

In their first game earlier this season, Barcelona crushed Gran Canaria (82-64) getting out to a 15 point lead at halftime, then adding to that in the third quarter. It was a very one-sided affair showing how dominant Barcelona can be on the court.

Nikola Mirotic led the way with 14 points and 16 rebounds, with two other teammates in double-figures and a well-balanced offensive attack.

Despite their record, Gran Canaria is on a three-game winning streak and playing some of their best basketball of the season.

In their last three games they have won by 19 points, 10 points and 17 points getting some much-needed momentum heading into today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Barca vs. Gran Canaria

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K TEST 2
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1010674810h
La Liga

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
New York Mets Marcus Stroman
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cardinals vs. Mets

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs. Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso24 minutes ago
ryan-pressly-astros
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles Anthony Santander
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Orioles vs. Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs. Braves

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy