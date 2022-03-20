How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria

Barcelona looks to keep rolling in the ACB with a fifth straight win today over Gran Canaria.

This season had a little bit of a rough patch, but Barcelona (18-4) seem to be back on track with four wins in a row and going 7-1 in their last eight games. They aim to keep that going against Gran Canaria (11-11) today. A win today would give Barcelona a five-game winning streak, not quite at the nine-game winning streak they had to start the season, but they are well on their way to repeating that feat.

Barcelona is coming off another dominant win over Coosur Real Betis (83-63) flexing to the rest of the ACB that they are still the team to beat:

For Barcelona, in the last four games they are back to looking dominant with all of the wins coming by at least 16+ points and the average margin of victory at +17.25 points per game.

In their first game earlier this season, Barcelona crushed Gran Canaria (82-64) getting out to a 15 point lead at halftime, then adding to that in the third quarter. It was a very one-sided affair showing how dominant Barcelona can be on the court.

Nikola Mirotic led the way with 14 points and 16 rebounds, with two other teammates in double-figures and a well-balanced offensive attack.

Despite their record, Gran Canaria is on a three-game winning streak and playing some of their best basketball of the season.

In their last three games they have won by 19 points, 10 points and 17 points getting some much-needed momentum heading into today.

