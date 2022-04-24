How to Watch Barca vs. Tenerife in Liga ACB Basketball

League-leading Barca closing in on top seed in ACB playoffs as it hosts Tenerife on Sunday.

Barca (22-7) has already clinched a spot in the playoffs and enters play Sunday with a two-game lead on Real Madrid for first place in Spain's Liga ACB. But a two-game losing streak and a matchup with a hot Tenerife (19-10) club adds intrigue to the game in Barcelona.

Barca hasn't won in ACB play since a 108-97 win at home over Real Madrid on April 10. Since then, it lost at home to Unicaja and took a road loss at Zaragoza before splitting a pair of Euroleague matches with Bayern Munich.

Tenerife comes in with four consecutive wins in ACB play and six straight overall with a pair of victories in the Basketball Champions League Europe competition.

In its last league match on April 16, Barca lost a 76-71 decision to Zaragoza after being outscored 25-13 in the fourth quarter. Álex Abrines, formerly of the Thunder, came off the bench to score 26 points in 21 minutes while former NBA player Nikola Mirotić had 12.

Tenerife last played on April 17 and hammered Unicaja 97-64 on the road. A 27-7 third quarter turned the game into a rout. Giorgi Shermadini had 19 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes to lead the club, Kyle Wiltjer came off the bench to drop in 12 points in 16 minutes of action.

With five games left on the league schedule, Tenerife can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by UCAM Murcia CB at Bilbao Basket on Sunday.

Barca won the first meeting at Tenerife on Dec. 12, 75-60. Mirotić led the team with 18 points, while Shermadini had 17 for Tenerife. Barca rode a 45-20 rebounding edge and held Tenerife to 35.8% shooting in the victory.

