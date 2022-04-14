Barcelona vs. Malaga Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Malaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona takes on Malaga in some ACB action today.

At this point in the season, Barcelona (22-5) has taken a stranglehold on the ACB with its last win over Real Madrid, showing it is the best team in the league. The club takes on Malaga (12-15) for the first time this season as it aims to keep rolling. Barcelona is always either the favorite or the co-favorite entering every season, making this more par for the course as it is on track to win another ACB Championship. 

How to Watch Barca vs. Malaga today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 5

Watch Barca vs. Malaga online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barcelona took down its most significant threat in overtime (108-97) with a flurry at the end of the game.

In the win over Real Madrid, Nico Laprovittola went for 20 points to pace the offense with five players in double-figures around him.

Dante Exum went for 16 points and seven rebounds, and Nigel Hayes added 16 points and two rebounds. The offense was as balanced and effective as it has been all season burying Real Madrid in overtime after controlling the game through three quarters.

