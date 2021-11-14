Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Barca vs. Valencia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There is only one undefeated team left in the Liga ACB, Barcelona, and they have looked great in all the games. On Sunday, they face a test in Valencia.
    Barcelona (9-0) comes in undefeated and with a margin of victory of +11.8 so far this season. They are an absolute tidal wave early on. They take on Valencia (5-4) who come in with an up-and-down season themselves but have built momentum winning three of their last four games, all by the skin of their teeth. 

    Can Valencia be the first team to knock off Barca this season?

    How to Watch Barca vs. Valencia today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network

    Watch Barca vs. Valencia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Valencia has won three of their last four games, with every game being decided by four points or less including this barnburner:

    It has been a strong run for Valencia over their past four games, but being the cardiac kids of the Liga ACB league is likely not a sustainable strategy.

    Overall, they have five players averaging between 12.0 and 15.5 points per game, with two more putting in 9.5-plus points per game. They have scoring balance and many options on a nightly basis to lead this team on the offensive end.

    On the other side, Barca is as great as they always are.

    They are led by the Dirk Nowitzki of the Liga ACB league, Nikola Mirotic (13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds), who had a solid NBA run but chose to go back to Europe where his game is more suited and appreciated.

    The balance on the roster from Cory Higgins (12.3 points), Nick Calathes (6.5 points and 4.1 assists), Brandon Davies (8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds), Nigel Hayes (7.2 points) and Rokas Jokubaitis (Knicks second-round pick) is very impressive, along with so much more depth.

    Barca is in a great position to continue their hot run to the season, but Valencia has shown of late that they are a quality team and can steal games down the stretch.

