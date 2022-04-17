Skip to main content

How to Watch Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz vs. Valencia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baskonia and Valencia Basket take the court in the ACB for the first time since the first game of the season today.

Valencia Basket (18-10) are in a four-way tie for the third-best record in the ACB entering today with sights on moving up to the second seed in the league with a win over Baskonia (16-12). These teams have not played since the first game of the season when Baskonia won in a close game, a comeback win for them to start the season.

How to Watch Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz vs. Valencia today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 5

Watch Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz vs. Valencia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baskonia used a 24-13 fourth quarter to come back and defeat Valencia Basket in the season opener.

That first game might as well have been in another season with where the teams are today, but in that game, Baskonia was led by Rokas Giedraitis and his 23 points and six rebounds. The veteran paced the offense and led them to the come from behind victory.

Valencia Basket had four players in double figures led by 14 points and six rebounds from Bojan Dubljevic.

Since then, Valencia Basket has gone 18-9 as arguably the second-best team in the ACB ahead of Real Madrid and winning three of their last four games but losing their last contest against Bilbao Basket.

This is a huge game for the standings. A win today for Valencia Basket could push them as high as No. 2 in the standings in the ACB, while a win for Baskonia inches them one game closer to the top of the pack and just one game behind Valencia Basket.

Baskonia has also won three of their last four games (and five of their last seven) and is coming off a win over San Pablo Burgos.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

