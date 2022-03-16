How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barca

The ACB features Baskonia and Barcelona in a battle of two of the stronger teams in the league today.

Two of the best teams in the ACB square off for the second time this season with Baskonia (12-10) taking on Barcelona (17-4). In their first game this season, Baskonia won 91-78. They also have a won over Real Madrid (80-72), showcasing how good they can be on any given night. For Barcelona, they started the season 9-0 before hitting a small rough patch trading wins and losses but are on a four-game winning streak entering today.

Baskonia won their first game with Barcelona (91-78) behind 23 points from Steven Enoch and 19 points from Matt Costello:

In that game, Baskonia also got good production from Wade Baldwin IV with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes. The team shot 45% from three on 10 makes and 20 assists on 35 made field goals.

As a team, they did a great job sharing the ball, working as a unit and shooting efficiently to build their lead and take down an on-paper stronger opponent.

On the other side, Nikola Mirotic went for 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a losing effort.

The team only had 17 assists and shot 24% from three on 29 overall attempts. They are going to need to shoot significantly better to win big games and beat quality teams like Baskonia today.

Barcelona is looking to get their win back, continue their win streak and prove again that they are the best team in the ACB with the best overall player in Nikola Mirotic here today.

