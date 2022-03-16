Skip to main content

How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ACB features Baskonia and Barcelona in a battle of two of the stronger teams in the league today.

Two of the best teams in the ACB square off for the second time this season with Baskonia (12-10) taking on Barcelona (17-4). In their first game this season, Baskonia won 91-78. They also have a won over Real Madrid (80-72), showcasing how good they can be on any given night. For Barcelona, they started the season 9-0 before hitting a small rough patch trading wins and losses but are on a four-game winning streak entering today.

How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barca today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 6

Watch Baskonia vs. Barca online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baskonia won their first game with Barcelona (91-78) behind 23 points from Steven Enoch and 19 points from Matt Costello:

In that game, Baskonia also got good production from Wade Baldwin IV with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes. The team shot 45% from three on 10 makes and 20 assists on 35 made field goals.

As a team, they did a great job sharing the ball, working as a unit and shooting efficiently to build their lead and take down an on-paper stronger opponent.

On the other side, Nikola Mirotic went for 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a losing effort.

The team only had 17 assists and shot 24% from three on 29 overall attempts. They are going to need to shoot significantly better to win big games and beat quality teams like Baskonia today.

Barcelona is looking to get their win back, continue their win streak and prove again that they are the best team in the ACB with the best overall player in Nikola Mirotic here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Baskonia vs. Barca

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K TEST 6
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16925535
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas44 seconds ago
imago1010330669h (1)
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barca

By Kristofer Habbas44 seconds ago
USATSI_17901847
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

By Kristofer Habbas44 seconds ago
ron-harper-jr
SI Guide

Notre Dame, Rutgers Wrap Up Men’s First Four

By Kevin Sweeney29 minutes ago
imago1009990643h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Mark Adams talks with guard Adonis Arms.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith celebrates with his team.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

By Zach Koons3 hours ago
USATSI_17445307 (1)
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round No. 5 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Indiana Matchup

By Wilton Jackson11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy