How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona looks to get back to their winning ways against Bitci Baskonia in the ACB League.

Barcelona (12-3) has traded wins and losses since its 9-0 start to the season. The team looked like a potential juggernaut, but has shown that it can be beaten and the ACB is more open than initially thought. It faces Baskonia (10-8) next, who have also traded wins and losses in its last four games, winning its most recent outing.

How to Watch Baskonia vs. Barcelona today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Watch Baskonia vs. Barcelona online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barcelona is coming off a win over Real Madrid (85-75) behind 17 points each from Kyle Curic and Sertac Sanli:

This is the second game of the season between these teams with Baskonia winning the first 91-78 to give Barcelona its first loss of the season.

It was led by Steven Enoch with 23 points and 6 rebounds and Matt Costello 19 points and 7 rebounds. Wade Baldwin IV paced the team with 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds leading to the win and setting up the offense.

Nikola Mirotic scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, with four others in double-figures around him.

These two teams both have their sights set on a championship in the ACB. Getting wins like this one today will go a long way towards that goal. Both teams have had their challenges as of late, trading wins and losses to opponents, but have the potential to win every night out.

Barcelona is too talented to not be in the championship game every year with Mirotic, Nick Calathes, Nigel Hayes and Brandon Davies leading the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Baskonia vs. Barcelona

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
