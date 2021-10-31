How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid in Basketball

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking to rebound after its first loss of the season, Real Madrid will be motivated Sunday when the club faces Baskonia in Liga ACB action.
    Author:

    In Liga ACB action Sunday, Baskonia (3–4) takes on Real Madrid (6–1), a team that has rolled through the start of the season.

    Baskonia has a plus-10 point differential through seven games, good for eighth in the league, while Real Madrid is plus-71 so far, showing their dominance so far this season.

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

    Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Real Madrid, though, is coming off its first loss of the season to Gran Canaria, 75–70.

    Baskonia has a fair share of former NCAA stars on their roster. Wade Baldwin IV (Vanderbilt) was the 17th pick in the 2016 NBA draft but he has since since switched to Liga ACB. Alec Peters (Valparaiso) was a second-round pick by the Suns and played 20 games in the NBA before landing in the ACB.

    Real Madrid has started off strong with one of the best overall rosters in the league, including Guerschon Yabusele, Edy Tavares, Thomas Heurtel, Rudy Fernandez, Nigel Williams-Goss, Jeff Taylor, Sergio Llull and Vincent Poirier.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Liga ACB: Baskonia vs. Real Madrid

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10779542
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid in Basketball

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023568
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Lions

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023448
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Texans

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023456
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bears

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17020672
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Colts

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_16384601
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_15419545
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_16983833
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills

    51 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    51 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy