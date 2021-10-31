How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid in Basketball

Looking to rebound after its first loss of the season, Real Madrid will be motivated Sunday when the club faces Baskonia in Liga ACB action.

In Liga ACB action Sunday, Baskonia (3–4) takes on Real Madrid (6–1), a team that has rolled through the start of the season.

Baskonia has a plus-10 point differential through seven games, good for eighth in the league, while Real Madrid is plus-71 so far, showing their dominance so far this season.

How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Real Madrid, though, is coming off its first loss of the season to Gran Canaria, 75–70.

Baskonia has a fair share of former NCAA stars on their roster. Wade Baldwin IV (Vanderbilt) was the 17th pick in the 2016 NBA draft but he has since since switched to Liga ACB. Alec Peters (Valparaiso) was a second-round pick by the Suns and played 20 games in the NBA before landing in the ACB.

Real Madrid has started off strong with one of the best overall rosters in the league, including Guerschon Yabusele, Edy Tavares, Thomas Heurtel, Rudy Fernandez, Nigel Williams-Goss, Jeff Taylor, Sergio Llull and Vincent Poirier.

