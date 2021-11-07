Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Real Madrid gets a test today in Liga ACB basketball action to continue on its early-season success when it meets Baskonia.
    If you are a fan of basketball in the United States, there is probably one club that you definitely know by name: Real Madrid. They are packed with former NBA and NCAA talent and are always in the mix for the championship in the second-best league outside of the NBA. They are (7-1) on the season and take on Baskonia (3-5), who are still trying to find their footing.

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network

    Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week Real Madrid crushed Baskonia (83-65) behind four players in double figures:

    In their last game, Real Madrid was paced by Guerschon Yabusele’s 14 points and four rebounds, while Edy Tavares (four rebounds), Adam Hanga (five rebounds) and Vincent Poirier (10 rebounds) all chipped in with 12 points each.

    The balance and pacing, size and interior dominance are what set Real Madrid apart from the rest of the ACB this season.

    Baskonia struggled to score in their last outing with Tadas Sedekerskis (11 points and six rebounds), Wade Baldwin IV (10 points) and Arturs Kurucs (10 points) their only players in double figures on the night.

    There is a significant talent gap between these two teams, especially in athleticism and experience.

    Real Madrid can throw waves of athletes and size on the court depending on the match and what is needed.

    In their first match, Rudy Fernandez (nine points), Thomas Heurtel (six points and five assists) and Sergio Llull (six points) all chipped in, but on any given night, can be the best player on the court. Along with talented former NBA players Jeff Taylor (Vanderbilt) and Nigel Williams-Goss (Washington).

    There has to be a measure of pride for Baskonia to win, or at the very least not get run off the court today as they did last week.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Baskonia vs. Real Madrid

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91.
