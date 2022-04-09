Skip to main content

Bilbao Basket vs. Valencia Basket Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Bilbao Basket is trying to make a late push for the ACB playoffs when it hosts Valencia Basket.

With roughly five weeks remaining in Spain's Liga ACB regular season, Bilbao Basket has some work to do to get into the top eight and earn a playoff spot. Bilbao hosts Valencia Basket on Saturday, looking for some home cooking at Bilbao Arena.

How to Watch Liga ACB Basketball, Bilbao Basket vs. Valencia Basket Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: GAME+

Live stream the Bilbao Basket vs. Valencia Basket game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

American veteran Andrew Goudelock leads Bilbao in scoring at 13.9 points per game. Former NBA players include Khyri Thomas, Damien Inglis, and Jeff Withey.

The club hasn't posted a winning season since finishing No. 5 in 2014-15 and narrowly avoided relegation after last season. Bilbao already has more wins this season than in 2020-21, when it finished 10-26.

Bilbao has lost four straight, including an 87-82 loss at Fuenlabrada on Sunday. Goudelock and Rafa Luz scored 13 points each.

Valencia is tied for No. 3 in the ACB standings, three games behind Barca. It last won the regular-season title in 2016-17. Victor Claver, 33, who played three seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2012-15, returned to his hometown team this season and has played in just 12 games.

Valencia has won five straight league games despite losing leading scorer Klemen Prepelič to a season-ending arm injury on March 27. That includes a 90-75 win over Unicaja on Sunday. Valencia also posted a Eurocup blowout over Ratiopharm Ulm on Tuesday.

In the first meeting on Nov. 20, Valencia beat Bilbao 100-84. Jaime Pradilla scored 21 points, and Dubljević went for 16 points and 10 rebounds. Valentine Bigote dropped in 19 points for Bilbao in the loss.

