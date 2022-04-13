How to Watch Bilbao vs. Real Madrid in Liga ACB

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bilbao vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It has been a rough stretch for Real Madrid as they look to get back on track against Bilbao today in Liga ACB action.

Oh, how the tides have turned for Real Madrid (19-8) who started the season 16-2 before their current stretch where they have gone 3-6, including losing their last two games out. They take on Bilbao (12-15), whom they beat earlier this season and have to be a sight for sore eyes here today.

How to Watch Bilbao vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 3

In their last game, Real Madrid was taken down by Barcelona (108-97) who are showing that they are the best team in the ACB right now:

The game against Barcelona was an overtime collapse after Real Madrid came back in the fourth period to tie the game.

Real Madrid finished with six players in double figures, led by Gabriel Deck’s 17 points and four rebounds. They tried to grind things out at the free-throw line getting there 45 times, but only converted 80% of their attempts leaving nine points on the floor.

Barcelona also had six players in double figures led by Nico Laprovittola with 20 points.

For Bilbao to take advantage of a struggling Real Madrid team, they are going to need to play great basketball. They have also fallen on tough times going 3-6 in their last nine games, but are coming off a strong win over Valencia Basket.

This season, Bilbao is led by the American pair of Andrew Goudelock (13.9 points) and Khyri Thomas (12.0 points), along with Damien Inglis (11.6 points) and Angel Delgado (10.8 points) to give them balance on the roster. Former Kansas big man Jeff Withey is also there controlling the paint.

