How to Watch Burgos vs. Barca in Liga ACB

Barcelona is coming off its first Liga ACB loss of the season. How will the team react when it takes on Burgos on Sunday?

Barcelona (9–1) was on a roll until its first loss of the Liga ACB season last week. On Sunday, the club looks to rebound against San Pablo Burgos (3–7), which is on a five-game losing streak.

This is the first game of the season between these two teams, with Barcelona looking to get back on the winning track against a struggling team.

Barcelona lost its first game of the season 87–79 against Valencia Basket last week.

Barcelona is led by Nikola Mirotic and Nick Calathes, with Brandon Davies and Cory Higgins balancing out the team.

They have six players averaging double figures, led by Mirotic’s 14.2 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. Since going back to Europe and the ACB League, Mirotic has shown that he is one of the best players in Europe. He makes Barcelona a contender every year, winning one championship and losing in the finals in his two seasons.

During their nine-game winning streak, Barcelona was winning by 11.8 points per game and only had one competitive game prior to the loss.

Burgos is overmatched on paper but has seven players averaging seven-plus points per game and can score the ball as well as any team. The problem is they are inconsistent and often fall behind early.

During Burgos's current five-game losing streak, the team is averaging 74.2 points per game and are losing by 9.2 points per game.

