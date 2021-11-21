Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Burgos vs. Barca in Liga ACB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Barcelona is coming off its first Liga ACB loss of the season. How will the team react when it takes on Burgos on Sunday?
    Author:

    Barcelona (9–1) was on a roll until its first loss of the Liga ACB season last week. On Sunday, the club looks to rebound against San Pablo Burgos (3–7), which is on a five-game losing streak.

    This is the first game of the season between these two teams, with Barcelona looking to get back on the winning track against a struggling team.

    How to Burgos vs. Barca today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: fuboTV HLS 1

    Watch Burgos vs. Barca online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Barcelona lost its first game of the season 87–79 against Valencia Basket last week.

    Barcelona is led by Nikola Mirotic and Nick Calathes, with Brandon Davies and Cory Higgins balancing out the team.

    They have six players averaging double figures, led by Mirotic’s 14.2 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. Since going back to Europe and the ACB League, Mirotic has shown that he is one of the best players in Europe. He makes Barcelona a contender every year, winning one championship and losing in the finals in his two seasons.

    During their nine-game winning streak, Barcelona was winning by 11.8 points per game and only had one competitive game prior to the loss.

    Burgos is overmatched on paper but has seven players averaging seven-plus points per game and can score the ball as well as any team. The problem is they are inconsistent and often fall behind early.

    During Burgos's current five-game losing streak, the team is averaging 74.2 points per game and are losing by 9.2 points per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Burgos vs. Barca

    TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 1
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Burgos vs. Barca in Liga ACB

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167966
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088838
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal

    1 hour ago
    LPGA Brooke Henderson
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10708177
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    baylor womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy