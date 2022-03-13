How to Watch Burgos vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid look to show the rest of the Liga ACB that they are the best against Burgos today.

After a 14-1 start to the season, Real Madrid (17-5) has gone 3-4 in their last seven games to show they are beatable. They take on Hereda San Pablo Burgos (7-14) for the first time since the very first game of the season, where they won 70-63 to get the season started. From a talent perspective, Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the LIGA ACB League, but need to get back on track and some rhythm again before they fall even further in the standings.

The season kicked off with Real Madrid defeating Burgos 70-63 to start their season and their hot start:

In that first game, Real Madrid was led by Adam Hanga with 14 points and eight rebounds. The offense was paced by Sergio Llull (12 points), Vincent Poirier (11 points), Nigel Williams-Goss (9 points and three assists) in the balanced win.

For Burgos, they only had Suleiman Braimoh in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.

Burgos features Julian Gamble (University of Miami) and Tyrus McGee (Iowa State) from the college ranks and no former NBA players of note. They have a balanced offense that features six players that average double-figures scoring.

Real Madrid has a roster chock full of former college stars and NBA players. They are led by Guerschon Yabusele (10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds) with 12 other players that were either drafted into the NBA or spent time on a roster in the NBA.

These teams are on different sides of the spectrum in the ACB, but with Real Madrid’s recent woes it is a prime opportunity for an upset by Burgos.

