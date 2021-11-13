Two middle-of-the-pack Liga ACB teams are looking to show they are ready to be in the top tier when Gran Canaria and Baskonia face off.

Gran Canaria (6–3) is coming off a loss in Liga ACB and looking to rebound against Baskonia (4–5).

This marks the first of two games this season between the two clubs. A win for Baskonia would move it into a tie with Gran Canaria in the standings.

How to Watch Gran Canaria vs. Baskonia today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Baskonia is coming off a win but a tight one down the stretch that could have gone either way.

Baskonia has four wins, three of which have come by nine points or less. Their losses have been tight too, all but one being decided by 11 points or less. So far this season, the team has seven players averaging between 6.7 and 13.1 points, led by Rokas Giedraitis.

Gran Canaria has seven players averaging between 6.3 and 12.7 points, led by Dylan Ennis. Gran Canaria has been blown out in three games and are winning games by an average of nine points per game.

