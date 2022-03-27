Skip to main content

How to Watch Joventut vs. Barca in Liga ACB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ACB League features two of the best overall teams in Barcelona and Joventut facing off on Sunday.

Barcelona (19-4) takes the court against Joventut (16-8) for the second time this season as the best team in the Liga ACB has really started to flex its muscles recently. Barcelona started the season 9-0 before a small rough patch in which it went 5-4. Now, it has won five games in a row and looks to keep rolling. It is crushing teams by 18.0 points per game in its last five games and will be a handful for Joventut here today.

How to Watch Joventut vs. Barca today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Watch Joventut vs. Barca online with fuboTV:

Barcelona took down Joventut 99-84 in their only game so far this season behind 21 points (5-for-7 from three ) from Nico Laprovittola:

In that first game, Nikola Mirotic (15 points and five rebounds), Brandon Davies (13 points and four rebounds), Kyle Kuric (10 points) and Rokas Jokubaitis (10 points) all added to the team win with a balanced offense.

On the other side for Joventut, it got 20 points and eight rebounds from Ante Tomic, 17 points and five assists from Guillem Vives and 13 points from Vladimir Brodziansky.

The game was relatively competitive at the half with Barcelona only holding a 40-35 lead, before exploding on offense to take control of the game with a 59-39 second-half run.

Joventut is on a three-game winning streak themselves and looks to pull off the upset to announce it is a serious contender for the playoffs. There are only a little more than a handful of games left for each team on their schedule to take control of their destiny starting today.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Joventut vs. Barca

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

