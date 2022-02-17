The first quarterfinal of the Copa Del Rey in basketball pits Joventut de Badalona vs. Lenovo Tenerife of the Liga ACB.

The 2022 Copa Del Rey this year features eight teams starting today in the quarterfinals, leading to the finals in three days. It will be a fast-paced four-day tournament with the best teams in the ACB squaring off. Today kicks things off with Joventut Badalona taking on Lenovo Tenerife for the third time this season. Each team has one win in the season series, with Lenovo winning the most recent.

How to Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #1: Joventut de Badalona vs. Lenovo Tenerife today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 4

Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #1: Joventut de Badalona vs. Lenovo Tenerife online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game, Lenovo Tenerife handled Joventut Badalona (74-58) fairly easy in a double-figures win setting up today’s game in the Copa Del Rey:

The first game between these two teams came back in October, with Joventut taking the win 79-72 with a strong first and final periods bookmarking their win.

Guillem Vives led the way with 16 points and four assists with Ante Tomic adding in 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists to pace the win. Andres Feliz (11 points and five rebounds) and Pep Busquets (10 points) also scored in double-figures in the win.

In Lenovo’s win just five days ago, they crushed Joventut in the second half to the tune of 47-29 to bury them and take the win.

Huertas led the way with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds with Giorgi Shermandini adding in 20 points and nine rebounds, going 6-for-8 from the field and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

This is not only the rubber match for the two teams but also the quarterfinals of the Copa Del Rey, a tournament that every team wants to win every year.

Regional restrictions may apply.