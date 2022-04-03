Skip to main content

How to Watch Lenovo Tenerife vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid is pushing for the top spot in the Liga ACB against Lenovo Tenerife on Sunday.

The biggest game on the Liga ACB schedule features two of the potential playoff teams this season facing off. Real Madrid (19-6) enters the game as the No. 2 team in the league with Lenovo Tenerife (15-10). These teams have only played once so far this season very early on when Real Madrid was on a mission to let the entire league know they were here and the team to beat.

These teams last took the court in the fourth game of the season, an outing that saw Real Madrid edge out Lenovo Tenerife (86-77) in the final period:

In that game, Real Madrid were led by Guerschon Yabusele with 15 points and seven rebounds, Vincent Poirier with 14 points and four rebounds and two others scoring in double figures, with Adam Hanga adding 12 points and Thomas Heurtel 10 points.

Bruno Fitipaldo went for 24 points, five rebounds and four assists trying to get everyone to talk about him and lead his team to a win.

Tenerife are going to need much more in order to beat a team with the quality and depth of Real Madrid on both ends of the floor.

A win for Lenovo Tenerife would inch them closer to the top of the standings, giving them a better opportunity for a playoff run this season. There are plenty of games left to notch wins and add a feather in their cap, but there are no feathers as big as Real Madrid.

