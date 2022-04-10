How to Watch Liga ACB Basketball

Liga ACB Basketball highlights two games on Saturday highlighted by Barca and Real Madrid battling at the top of the table

Barca and Real Madrid are the top two teams in Liga ACB right now and Saturday they will battle it out on the court.

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Barca is currently 21-5 and two games up on Real Madrid and is looking to clinch first place with the win. Each team only has two games left and Barca will move too far ahead of Real Madrid with a win.

Real Madrid can still tie for first place, but they need the win to keep Valencia and Joventut a game back. Real Madrid leads both teams by just a game and could fall back to fourth with a loss.

Valencia will look to put the pressure on Real Madrid with a win over Bilbao on Saturday also.

Valencia has won its last five league games and is looking to get by a Bilbao team that is in 12th place and out of the playoff picture.

Bilbao may not have anything to play for, but it can still knock Valencia down a spot in the table and hinder its playoff position.

