First-place Barcelona meets ninth-place Malaga in Liga ACB action on Sunday with hopes of keeping pace on undefeated Real Madrid.

The Liga ACB campaign has kicked off, and today, Barcelona (6-0) takes on Unicaja (3-3).

Barcelona has been one of the best teams in the Liga ACB League for decades, including winning the championship last year over Real Madrid and losing in the finals the year before. Barcelona is led by a lot of familiar faces, including NBA starter Nikola Mirotić, who chose to leave the NBA to return to Spain where he is one of the best players in the game.

How to Watch Malaga vs. Barcelona:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: GAME+ (Canada)

Last season, Barcelona was able to take home the championship in a pretty impressive way in a tough, pandemic influenced run:

Some other names you will recognize on Barcelona are head coach, Šarūnas Jasikevičius, who was a Team USA killer in the Olympics over the years and spent some time in the NBA on the Indiana Pacers and briefly for the Golden State Warriors.

They also feature Nick Calathes (Florida and the NBA), Brandon Davies (BYU) and Nigel Hayes (Indiana).

One really fun player to watch is also an NBA Prospect, Rokas Jokubaitis. He's a 20-year-old who was drafted by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft but decided to return to Spain to play for Barcelona this season.

Malaga features mostly a cast of European talents but also has Cleveland State’s Norris Cole, who has a fan club led by LeBron James. Cole is averaging 14.8 points per game and is one of the leaders of the team.

This is the first of two games between these two teams this season, and it should be a solid test for Barcelona in its quest for back-to-back championships.

