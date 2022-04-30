Skip to main content

How to Watch Malaga vs Baskonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liga ACB features Malaga taking on Baskonia for the second time this season today.

The Liga ACB showcases two teams in the middle of the standings, with Bitci Baskonia (17-13) in the upper middle of the standings and Unicaja Malaga (13-17) at the bottom of the middle. Both teams have the potential to make some moves down the stretch of the season for the playoffs, with Unicaja Malaga having a lot more work to do.

How to Watch Malaga vs. Baskonia today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Watch Malaga vs. Baskonia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baskonia took the first game of the season between these two teams 92-89 in a close shootout of a game with Baskonia coming back in the fourth quarter:

In their first game of the season, Unicaja Malaga jumped out ot a 22-14 lead in the first quarter, then watched their lead slowly slip away throughout the final three quarters of the game.

Baskonia chipped away, little by little until taking the game in the final period.

Unicaja Malaga had the opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds but missed a quality look at a three as time expired.

Jayson Granger led the way with 24 points and six assists along with 22 points and 11 rebounds from Tadas Sedekerskis.

For Unicaja Malaga, they got 23 points (5-5 from three), two rebounds and two assists from Axel Bouteille to pace their offense and build their initial lead.

This is a huge game for Baskonia as they are 1.5 games behind Lenovo Tenerife and BAXI Manresa for the fifth and sixth seeds in the ACB. They are having a quality overall season, but need to rack up wins down the stretch to make a real play for the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Malaga vs. Baskonia

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 6
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
