How to Watch Malaga vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid needs to get back on track in the ACB starting with Malaga in the ACB League on Sunday.

Real Madrid (16-4) started the season 14-1 and looked like an unbeatable force in the ACB. They were on their way to another championship, then hit a wall losing three out of their last five games, including two in a row. All three losses have come by a combined 16 points, so they are in the games, just not closing them out. This makes today the perfect opportunity for Malaga (7-11) to try and kick the giant while they are down, hopefully not waking them up in the process.

How to Watch Malaga vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Watch Malaga vs. Real Madrid online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Madrid has lost two in a row and three of their last five games, including a thriller to Valencia Basket (93-94) in their last game:

This season, Real Madrid is all about balance. Guerschon Yabusele (10.9 points per game) is the only player averaging double-figures, with 11 others averaging between 6.1 points and 9.8 points per game.

Edy Tavares and Vincent Poirier are both putting in 9.8 points per game, pacing the offense inside.

Thomas Heurtel (4.3 assists per game) continues to drive the offense setting up his teammates for easy baskets.

On the other side for Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga SAD, they have struggled all season. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and have lost five of their last six games overall to nosedive in the standings.

They are led by Norris Cole (13.4 points per game), Axel Bouteille (11.9 points per game), and Dario Brizuela (11.6 points).

This could be the perfect opportunity for Real Madrid to get back on track and take control of the ACB again this season.

