How to Watch Monbus Obradoiro vs Baxi Manresa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monbus Obradoiro takes on Baxi Manresa for the second time this season in the ACB today.

The two best teams get a lot of publicity, but the third-best team this season in the Liga ACB league, Baxi Manresa (17-8) has not been talked about enough. They are in a three-way tie with Joventut and Valencia Basket and have played great all season. Today they take on Monbus Obradoiro (8-17) who have an inverted record and are near the bottom of the standings.

How to Watch Monbus Obradoiro vs Baxi Manresa today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 2

Watch Monbus Obradoiro vs Baxi Manresa: online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baxi Manresa crushed Monbus Orandoiro (104-84) the last time these two teams met led by Chima Moneke’s 32 points and 12 rebounds:

In that game, Moneke played arguably his best game all season with 32 points and 12 rebounds, but also shot 11-for-15 from the field in 23 minutes of action. He was able to control the offense and help Baxi Manresa build their lead.

Joe Thomasson added in 19 points, four rebounds and three assists to balance out the offense with 10 points from Elias Valtonen.

On the other side for Monbus they had three players in double figures scoring with Kassius Robertson leading the way with 15 points and seven assists.

This game means a lot to Baxi as they attempt to separate from the pack under the two leaders in the ACB and become the third-best team overall. Including today there are only eight more games left this season before the playoffs and every game matters.

Two of the next four games for Baxi come against the teams they are tied with making for some great, high-stakes basketball in the Liga ACB.

