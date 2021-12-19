How to Watch Universidad Católica de Murcia vs. Real Madri

There is a price to beating really good teams and for the Liga ACB, it is watching Real Madrid rattle off six straight wins after their only loss. Sunday, they face Murcia.

Real Madrid (12-1) started the season 6-0 before their first loss of the season and are now on another six-game winning streak, taking over the ACB League again. This afternoon is the first game between Los Blancos and UCAM Murcia (8-5), who are coming off a huge win, lighting up San Pablo Burgos Inherits 102-84. Real Madrid is looking to continue their win streak while Murcia is trying to keep pace in the standings.

How to Watch Universidad Católica de Murcia vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 7

Real Madrid won their sixth straight game after their initial loss of the season, knocking off Unicaja 79-74:

Since their only loss of the season, Real Madrid is 6-0 beating teams by an average of 17.0 points per game.

Real Madrid is still winning with balance and waves of talent. They have seven players averaging between 7.6 and 11.6 points per game with only Guerschon Yabusele playing more than 20.0 minutes per game.

They just added Anthony Randolph over the past two games to a roster that already features eight former NBA players. Randolph in two games is averaging 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15:28 minutes per game.

The former LSU star and lottery pick is starting to settle into his role on a great team.

On the other side, Murcia are led by Isaiah Taylor (15.3 points and 2.8 assists), Thad McFadden (12.2 points per game), Jordan Davis (10.7 points and 3.1 assists) and James Webb III (10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds).

Taylor spent three seasons at Texas where he filled up the box score nightly while McFadden had a different path going from JUCO to Division II before the ACB.

This should be a very good game on the ACB schedule today with the best team in the league challenged by a solid, strong overall team.

