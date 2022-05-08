The Liga ACB season is winding down as Real Madrid takes on Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto today.

Real Madrid (21-9) is in a battle for the second position in the Liga ACB standings as Barcelona has run away with the best record and only three games left on the schedule for each team. Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto (11-20) is towards the bottom of the standings with very little left to play for this season, but could be disruptors for teams like Real Madrid and their goals.

How to Watch Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto vs. Real Madrid today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Real Madrid took care of Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto 78-68 early in the season behind three players in double-figures scoring:

In their first game, Vincent Poirier led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds, with Sergio Llull (12 points) and Fabien Causeur (11 points) also in double-figures.

The game was won with offensive balance and the full wave of Real Madrid washing over their opponent much as they did at the beginning of the season to every team, before hitting a rough path, losing eight of 13 games.

Former Marquette star and first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, star Henry Ellenson led the way for Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto with 20 points and seven rebounds as only six total players scored for them and they toiled the game away in the final period.

Real Madrid can still catch Barcelona, but the more important thing for them right now is to keep Valencia Basketball (21-10) and Joventut (20-11) at bay and control their destiny that way, starting today.

