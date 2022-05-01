Two of the top four teams in Liga ACB square off with Real Madrid vs. Joventut on Sunday.

This season, Real Madrid (21-9) find themselves in second place in the Liga ACB through 30 games looking up at Barcelona, with two teams, including Joventut Badalona (20-10) right on their heels. As the season winds down, these teams are jockeying for playoff positioning and supremacy in the league as the top of the standings are getting closer and closer with every game.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Joventut today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

In their first game earlier this season, Real Madrid dropped the hammer with a 52-29 second half, crushing Joventut 90-71 for the game:

That game was competitive in the first two quarters with Joventut up by four points at the half, but then their offense completely fell off a cliff.

Real Madrid locked in and were as dynamic as they have been all season on both ends of the floor.

Thomas Huertel led the way with 20 points and three assists on 5-for-8 shooting from three to ignite the Real Madrid offense. He had three other teammates in double figures to pace the offense with Guerschon Yabusele (16 points and five rebounds), Jeff Taylor (11 points) and Sergio Lull (11 points, four rebounds and four assists).

Joventut got 18 points and nine rebounds from Ante Tomic with two others in double figures, but the offense just stalled in the second half overall.

This is a massive game as it would tie the teams head to head for the season as well as in the standings with only three games left for Real Madrid and three games left for Joventut to close out the season.

