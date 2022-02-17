How to Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #2: Real Madrid vs. Rio Breogan

The second quarterfinal of the Copa Del Rey features Real Madrid vs. Rio Breogan, a basketball showdown that takes place on Thursday.

The Copa Del Rey is in full force with the second quarterfinal of the day featuring Real Madrid (17-4) and Rio Breogan (10-9). These teams have met once this season with Real Madrid winning 79-71 as part of the very beginning of the season on their way to being in first place of the league overall. Today, they have a chance to get a second win and advance in the Copa Del Rey.

Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #2: Real Madrid vs. Rio Breogan

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Real Madrid ran Rio Breogan out of the game in the second and third quarters with a 51-31 run:

In their first game this season, Rio Breogan got great production individually from Trae Bell-Haynes and Dzanan Musa, but it was not enough to overcome the strong overall team play of Real Madrid.

Bell-Haynes finished with 17 points and three assists while Musa added 16 points and six rebounds.

On the other side, Real Madrid was led by Guerschon Yabusele with 14 points, but he was the only player in double-figures scoring. All but two Real Madrid players that clocked minutes scored five-plus points for a very balanced attack.

They finished with 16 assists on 30 made field goals and shot 60-43-67 splits as a team.

The winner of this quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals to take on either Lenovo Tenerife or Joventut de Badalona from the first quarterfinal played this morning. The way this year's Copa Del Rey is shaping up, there could be a clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the finals, which could also be an ACB Finals preview.

