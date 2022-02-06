How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia in Basketball

Real Madrid looks to rebound coming off just their third loss of the season today against Valencia Basketball.

This season, Real Madrid (16-3) has been the best team in the ACB, with Barcelona right on their heels (14-3), making games like today’s all the more important. Real Madrid faces Valencia Basketball (11-6), who have been a strong team overall in the second-best basketball league in the world. A win today would avenge an early-season loss to Real Madrid, define their season and give them a chance to move up in the standings.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 1

In their first game this season, Real Madrid won by double-figures (93-79) back when they were undefeated and on top of the ACB:

In that first game between these two teams, Real Madrid only carried a three-point lead into the half and wound up outlasting Valencia in the fourth quarter to win by double figures.

It was a balanced attack with Rudy Fernandez (12 points) leading the way along with four others in double-figures scoring on the day. Thomas Heurtel and Gabe Yabusele (each with 11 points) and Sergio Llull and Walter Tavares (each with 10 points) paced the win.

On the other side, Martin Hermansson (20) and Jasiel Rivero (15 points) tried to pace Valencia Basketball to the win but were worn down in the end.

Since that game, Real Madrid has gone 11-3 while Valencia Basketball has gone 9-3 overall, playing really good basketball as of late with three wins in a row. A win here would define the season for Valencia Basketball, while a loss would potentially be a speed bump in Real Madrid’s journey.

