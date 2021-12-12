Over their past handful of games, Barca has shown they bleed too and are not going to run through the ACB with ease this season. Sunday, they face Tenerife.

Both teams are coming off of losses, with Lenovo Tenerife (8-4) looking to get back on track, but to do so they need to beat arguably the best team in the league that also is hurting after a loss in Barca (10-2). While they started the season 9-0, Barca has lost two out of three games and are not looking like the early-season juggernaut they appeared to be.

How to Watch Tenerife vs. Barca today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 7

Watch Tenerife vs. Barca online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barca fell down early, then stormed back before running out of gas to lose for the second time in three games:

This season, Barca started off 9-0 and looked dominant with six wins by double figures in that stretch. Even after their first loss, they rebounded with a 14-point win to get back on track.

The common thread in their losses is defense.

In two losses, they are giving up 89.0 points per game. In their nine wins, there were zero games where they gave up 80-plus points and only two where they even gave up 70-plus points. Consistently strong defense has been the reason Barca is one of the favorites to win the ACB Championship.

They also have potentially the MVP of the league in Nikola Mirotic (14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).

He is flanked by Cory Higgins (12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds) and Kyle Kuric (9.8 points).

For Tenerife, they are led by Bruno Fitipaldo (14.7 points and 4.7 assists), Kyle Wiltjer (12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds) and Giorgi Shermadini (11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds) with Julian Gamble (10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds) coming along well for them.

Tenerife is having a strong start to the season and are a talented team, who could very well give Barca their third loss in four games.

Regional restrictions may apply.