Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tenerife vs. Barca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Over their past handful of games, Barca has shown they bleed too and are not going to run through the ACB with ease this season. Sunday, they face Tenerife.
    Author:

    Both teams are coming off of losses, with Lenovo Tenerife (8-4) looking to get back on track, but to do so they need to beat arguably the best team in the league that also is hurting after a loss in Barca (10-2). While they started the season 9-0, Barca has lost two out of three games and are not looking like the early-season juggernaut they appeared to be.

    How to Watch Tenerife vs. Barca today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: fuboTV HLS 7

    Watch Tenerife vs. Barca online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Barca fell down early, then stormed back before running out of gas to lose for the second time in three games:

    This season, Barca started off 9-0 and looked dominant with six wins by double figures in that stretch. Even after their first loss, they rebounded with a 14-point win to get back on track.

    The common thread in their losses is defense.

    In two losses, they are giving up 89.0 points per game. In their nine wins, there were zero games where they gave up 80-plus points and only two where they even gave up 70-plus points. Consistently strong defense has been the reason Barca is one of the favorites to win the ACB Championship.

    They also have potentially the MVP of the league in Nikola Mirotic (14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game).

    He is flanked by Cory Higgins (12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds) and Kyle Kuric (9.8 points).

    For Tenerife, they are led by Bruno Fitipaldo (14.7 points and 4.7 assists), Kyle Wiltjer (12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds) and Giorgi Shermadini (11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds) with Julian Gamble (10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds) coming along well for them.

    Tenerife is having a strong start to the season and are a talented team, who could very well give Barca their third loss in four games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Tenerife vs. Barca

    TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 7
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    barcelona basketball mirotic
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Tenerife vs. Barca

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    napoli
    Soccer

    SSC Napoli vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Colgate at St. John's

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Merrimack at Indiana

    32 minutes ago
    malik osborne
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy