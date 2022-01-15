This season Universidad Católica de Murcia (9-6) have not been able to find a consistent rhythm, losing every time they gain momentum, but that has been better than the season Burgos (4-11) has put together so far. Both teams need to get on the winning path as the season now shifts into the second half with playoff positions becoming more clearly in sight.

How to Watch Universidad Católica de Murcia vs. Burgos today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

It has been an uneven, inconsistent season for Murcia since late October. It has traded wins and losses since then with four losses by a combined 21 points (all by single digits) and five wins, three of which coming by 13+ points.

Murcia is led by Thad McFadden with 12.3 points, James Webb III (10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds) and Jordan Davis (10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds).

Webb and Davis played college ball at smaller schools with Boise State and Northern Colorado respectively.

On the other side for Burgos, it has lost three games in a row and nine of 10 games as of late. It is one loss away from falling to the bottom of the standings in the Liga ACB League.

In their three game losing streak it is giving up 95.6 points to opponents and in its last 10 games, it is giving up 86.9 points to opponents. In a league like the ACB that is basically a Houston Rockets level of defense.

Burgos is going to need to patch its leaky defense or it is destined to sink to the bottom of the ACB standings for good.

