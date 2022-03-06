How to Watch Valencia at Barca Basketball

Valencia Basket and Barcelona take the court for their second game of the season today in the ACB League.

Barcelona (15-4) looks to continue its trajectory as one of the best teams in ACB League in Spain. It started the season 9-0 initially before its first loss of the season, which game to today’s opponent, Valencia Basket (13-7). Since then, Barcelona has a 6-4 record, showing signs that they are not unbeatable.

How to Watch Valencia at Barca today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV DRM

In the first game of the season between these teams, Valencia gave Barcelona their first loss of the season (87-79):

The win for Barcelona came behind five players in double figures, led by Nikola Mirotic with 22 points and two rebounds to pace the offense. He went 3-of-6 from three and 7-for-8 from the line to keep the defense on their toes all game.

He was helped out by Nick Calathes with 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Brandon Davies with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Valencia was paced with five players in double figures, led by Jasiel Rivero with 18 points and seven rebounds in the win. Xabi Lopez-Arostegui added 17 points and four rebounds.

As a team, Valencia went 20-for-29 from the line and added in nine made threes as a team.

With just over 10 games left on the calendar for both teams, the playoff picture is starting to form and every win matters.

