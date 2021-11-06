How to Watch Valencia vs. Joventut

The Liga ACB season continues Saturday with a contest between Valencia and Joventut.

Valencia (4–4) takes on Joventut (5–3) in a Liga ACB game between two teams looking to inch closer to the top of the standings in the Spanish basketball league.

A win by Valencia ties the club with Joventut and gives them a head-to-head advantage. Even early in the season, every team is looking up at undefeated Barcelona and one-loss Real Madrid, who continue their dominance of Liga ACB.

Joventut absolutely dominated in its last game, winning by 17 points against Burgos.

So far this season, Joventut has won by fairly sizable margins and has made a statement as one of the better teams in the league. The team is led by former NBA players Ante Tomic (12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists), who paces the team in all three categories, as well as by former Illinois star Brandon Paul.

Paul is finding his footing in the ACB, contributing to his team with 10.6 points and 46.2% shooting from three-point range.

Valencia is led by Bojan Dubljevic (14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists), who also leads his team in all three categories. Complimenting Dubljevic are Mike Tobey (12.0 points) and Victor Claver (9.8 points).