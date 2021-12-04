How to Watch Zaragoza vs. Real Madrid

The top team in the Liga ACB, Real Madrid, looks for its fifth win in a row when it takes on Zaragoza on Saturday.

Real Madrid (10-1) started the season with six straight wins before their first loss in a tight game to Gran Canaria, followed up by four straight wins. They are challenged by Casademont Zaragoza (4-7) in their first game this season. Real Madrid is consistently one of the best teams in the entire ACB League in Spain with the talent on their roster and this season is no different.

Real Madrid won its sixth in a row in a tough fought game against Maccabi with a buzzer-beater in a tie game with less than five seconds to go:

Since losing their first game of the season, Real Madrid has been crushing teams to the tune of 78 points overall. They have reacted like any great team looking to win a championship should after a loss, with some of their best overall play of the season.

This team has been built on balance with eight different players averaging between 6.9 points and 11.8 points and only one player playing more than 20-plus minutes per game.

Their main roster only has two players that did not play major college basketball or in the NBA at one point.

On the other side, Zaragoza are led by the trio of Stan Okoye, Adam Waczynski and Matt Mobley.

Mobley was a high volume scorer for two years at Central Connecticut and St. Bonaventure in college, while Okoye was a standout at Virginia Military Institute.

Zaragoza have lost two in a row and three of four games as of late. They started 20- with a lot of promise, since then going 2-7 and not looking like a challenger in the ACB this season.

