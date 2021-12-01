The second leg of the CONCACAF League semifinal between Comunicaciones and Guastatoya will take place Tuesday, with Comunicaciones coming into the match with a 1–0 lead.

How to Watch Comunicaciones vs. Deportivo Guastatoya Today:

Match Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

That 1–0 lead came via an Andrés Lezcano goal in the 63rd minute. Comunicaciones took 13 shots in the match to just two for Guastatoya while holding the ball for 66% of the match.

The winner of this match will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Forge FC and Motagua, which is tied at 2–2 heading into the second leg.

Because both of these teams are based in Guatemala, both legs of this round are being played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City.

This is the fifth playing of the CONCACAF League, the second tier club competition in CONCACAF after the CONCACAF Champions League. The Champions League will be expanded in 2024, making next year the final season of the CONCACAF League.

In the four previous events, no team from Guatemala made it to the final round, while Costa Rican teams have won three of the four seasons.

