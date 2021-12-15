Skip to main content
    How to Watch Comunicaciones vs. Motagua: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The CONCACAF League final concludes on Tuesday, with Comunicaciones up 2-1 on Motagua.
    Author:

    The final match of the 2021 CONCACAF League will be played on Tuesday night, as Comunicaciones takes on Motagua. Entering the second leg, Comunicaciones leads 2-1.

    How to Watch Motagua vs. Forge FC Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Motagua vs. Forge FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Comunicaciones got on the board first in that match, with Jorge Aparicio scoring in the 22nd minute.

    Motagua was able to tie things up just before the half, with Roberto Moreira knocking in a goal in the 41st minute. But Comunicaciones went on top for good in the 79th minute thanks to a Juan Luis Anangono goal.

    This is the fifth season of the CONCACAF League. Motagua has played in the final twice, losing in 2018 to Herediano and in 2019 to Saprissa. A comeback win by Motagua would make it the second Honduran team to win the event.

    As for Comunicaciones, this is the club's first appearance in this final and the first time that a team from Guatemala has appeared in the CONCACAF League final.

    Motagua's biggest success on the international level was when it won the 2007 UNCAF Interclub Cup. Comunicaciones was the 1978 winners of the CONCACAF Champions'Cup and a two-time winner of the UNCAF Interclub Cup, most recently winning in 1983.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Comunicaciones vs. Motagua

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
