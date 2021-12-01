How to Watch Motagua vs. Forge FC

Motagua and Forge compete for a spot in the CONCACAF League final against Comunicaciones.

The CONCACAF League semifinals conclude on Wednesday, as Motagua and Forge FC will meet with a chance to face Comunicaciones in the final. The two sides enter this game with the aggregate score tied 2-2.

In the first leg of this contest, Motagua led until late, with Kevin Josué López scoring in the 43rd minute and Marcelo Pereira scoring in the 64th minute.

But Forge managed to come back, with Joshua Navarro scoring in the 83rd minute and then Kwame Awuah adding the equalizer in stoppage time.

Forge FC will play for the Canadian Premier League championship on Dec. 5 against Pacific FC. Forge FC was the champion in each of the first two seasons of the CPL.

Motagua plays in the Honduran Liga Nacional, where the team is set to play the first leg of the semifinals against Real Espana on Sunday.

Motagua was the runner up in both the 2018 and 2019 CONCACAF League, losing to Herediano in 2018 and Saprissa in 2019 before losing in the quarterfinals last year. Forge FC also lost in the same round.

