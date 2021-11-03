How to Watch Motagua vs Marathon

Two Honduran teams meet in the CONCACAF League quarterfinals when Motagua and Marathón square off.

FC Motagua and CD Marathón will meet Tuesday in the second and final leg of their CONCACAF League quarterfinals meeting, with Motagua holding a 2–0 after the first match.

How to Watch Motagua vs. Marathón Today:

Match Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Motagua vs Marathon on fuboTV

In that first meeting, Motagua got on the board early with a Diego Auzqui goal in the sixth minute, and Gonzalo Klusener added another in the 63rd minute.

Motagua is currently fourth in the Honduran Liga Nacional league table with 31 points.

Of the four previous times that the CONCACAF League has been played, Motagua has reached the finals twice, but it lost both times to Costan Rican teams: Herediano in 2018 and Saprissa in 2019.

Marathon plays in the same domestic league but is currently two spots back in the standings in sixth place with 24 points.

In addition to meeting in the CONCACAF League, the teams played on Oct. 17 as part of Liga Nacional play, with Motagua coming away with a 2–1 victory.

The winner of this quarterfinal matchup will qualify for a spot in next year's CONCACAF Champions League.

Regional restrictions may apply.