How to Watch Motagua vs Marathon

    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch FC Motagua vs. CD Marathón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Honduran teams meet in the CONCACAF League quarterfinals when Motagua and Marathón square off.
    FC Motagua and CD Marathón will meet Tuesday in the second and final leg of their CONCACAF League quarterfinals meeting, with Motagua holding a 2–0 after the first match.

    How to Watch Motagua vs. Marathón Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Motagua vs Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that first meeting, Motagua got on the board early with a Diego Auzqui goal in the sixth minute, and Gonzalo Klusener added another in the 63rd minute.

    Motagua is currently fourth in the Honduran Liga Nacional league table with 31 points.

    Of the four previous times that the CONCACAF League has been played, Motagua has reached the finals twice, but it lost both times to Costan Rican teams: Herediano in 2018 and Saprissa in 2019.

    Marathon plays in the same domestic league but is currently two spots back in the standings in sixth place with 24 points.

    In addition to meeting in the CONCACAF League, the teams played on Oct. 17 as part of Liga Nacional play, with Motagua coming away with a 2–1 victory. 

    The winner of this quarterfinal matchup will qualify for a spot in next year's CONCACAF Champions League.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2020

    Motagua vs Marathon

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

