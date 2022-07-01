How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla: Stream Soccer live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The action in Liga MX continues on Friday when Mazatlán FC hosts Puebla at Mazatlán Stadium on the first matchday of the Apertura 2022 tournament.

The Apertura 2022 tournament begins on Friday with a pair of Liga MX matches to kick off the new season. First, Necaxa and Toluca will be facing off in the early game at Victoria Stadium. In the later game, Mazatlán FC will be receiving a visit from Puebla at Estadio de Mazatlán.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last season, Puebla spent from week three all the way through week 16 in the top three in the Liga MX standings. It was only on the final matchday that the winningest club in Liga MX history, América, leapfrogged Puebla into the top four leaving La Franja in fifth place heading into the postseason.

The fifth-place finish meant that Puebla would have to go through the play-in round where they faced none other than Mazatlán in the play-in round to decide who would advance to the Liguilla rounds of the tournament.

The match ended 2-2 in regular time after Diego de Buen and Juan Segovia each scored for Puebla in the first 15 minutes of the game, only for Brian Rubio to put the game at 2-1 and then, almost an hour later, Néstor Vidrio to score in the 91st minute of the match to send it to extra time.

Puebla ended up winning the match in penalty kicks and will hope to use that to its advantage as it heads into the rematch on Friday against Mazatlán to kick off the new season.

