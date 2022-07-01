Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Toluca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa and Toluca face off at Victoria Stadium to kick off the first matchday of the Liga MX tournament on Friday.

After Atlas took its second title at the end of the Clausura 2022 tournament, a brand new season begins with the Apertura 2022 kicking off at Victoria Stadium on Friday. Necaxa and Toluca will be meeting to decide who will take the first match of the regular season.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Toluca Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Necaxa vs. Toluca on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Necaxa finished the Clausura 2022 tournament in ninth place in the standings with 23 points after 17 matches. Los Rayos finished the regular season with a 7-2-4 record which was good enough to put the team through to the Liguilla play-in round. Necaxa then faced Cruz Azul for a spot in the postseason, but after drawing 1-1 in regular time, lost to the team from Mexico City 3-1 in penalty kicks.

Meanwhile, Toluca missed the postseason last season after finishing 15th in the standings with 19 points after 17 matches. Due to the poor outing in the Clausura 2022 tournament, head coach Ignacio Ambríz and Los Choriceros have been active in free agency, signing Andrés Mosquera, Fernando Navarro and Jean Meneses, three former León players who have already played under Ambríz.

Both Toluca and Necaxa hope to get their seasons started on the right foot on Friday when they kick off the Apertura 2022 Liga MX tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Necaxa vs. Toluca

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Liga MX

Necaxa vs. Toluca stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
USATSI_18619006
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

By Adam Childs49 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with infielder Bryson Stott (5) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FC Edmonton
Soccer

How to Watch York United at FC Edmonton: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch National High School Lacrosse Showcase: Girl's Finals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy