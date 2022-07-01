Necaxa vs. Toluca stream: Watch online, TV channel

Necaxa and Toluca face off at Victoria Stadium to kick off the first matchday of the Liga MX tournament on Friday.

After Atlas took its second title at the end of the Clausura 2022 tournament, a brand new season begins with the Apertura 2022 kicking off at Victoria Stadium on Friday. Necaxa and Toluca will be meeting to decide who will take the first match of the regular season.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Toluca Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Necaxa finished the Clausura 2022 tournament in ninth place in the standings with 23 points after 17 matches. Los Rayos finished the regular season with a 7-2-4 record which was good enough to put the team through to the Liguilla play-in round. Necaxa then faced Cruz Azul for a spot in the postseason, but after drawing 1-1 in regular time, lost to the team from Mexico City 3-1 in penalty kicks.

Meanwhile, Toluca missed the postseason last season after finishing 15th in the standings with 19 points after 17 matches. Due to the poor outing in the Clausura 2022 tournament, head coach Ignacio Ambríz and Los Choriceros have been active in free agency, signing Andrés Mosquera, Fernando Navarro and Jean Meneses, three former León players who have already played under Ambríz.

Both Toluca and Necaxa hope to get their seasons started on the right foot on Friday when they kick off the Apertura 2022 Liga MX tournament.

