Guadalajara vs. Juárez stream: Watch online, TV channel

For arguably the most popular club in Mexican soccer, the Apertura 2022 tournament begins on Saturday when Chivas receives a visit from Juárez at Omnilife Stadium. The club from Guadalajara begins its conquest for the 13th title in the team's history, which would match eternal rival Club América, the winningest team of all time in Liga MX.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Juárez Today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KTLM-DT – Harlingen, TX)

Guadalajara finished last season in sixth place in the standings after 17 matches in the regular season. Chivas would then go on to play Pumas in the play-in round, where the club from Guadalajara went on to win 4-1 thanks to goals from Cristian Calderón, Fernando Beltrán, José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega, all of whom returned to the team this season.

Chivas then faced Atlas in the next round, where Los Rojinegros won 3-2 on aggregate over the two quarterfinal legs. Atlas went on to win its second title in a row in Liga MX.

Meanwhile, Juárez finished in last place last season, finishing the Clausura regular season with three wins, two draws and a whopping 12 losses. Coaching legend Ricardo Ferretti decided not to renew his contract for a second season, which led to former Toluca boss Hernán Cristante getting hired as Juárez's manager for the Apertura 2022 tournament and beyond.

