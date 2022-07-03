Atlético San Luis hosts León at Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX action on Sunday.

A new season begins on Sunday for Atlético San Luis and León when the two clubs face off at Alfonso Lastras Stadium in Liga MX action. The apertura 2022 tournament gives both teams a chance to put the clausura 2022 season behind them, specifically for León who failed to even qualify for the liguilla play-in round.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. León Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

León finished the clausura 2022 regular season campaign in 13th place with 21 points with just a one-goal difference leaving La Fiera out of the liguilla play-in round (Mazatlán finished in 12th place with 21 points as well).

San Luis, meanwhile, finished in 10th place last season with 23 points advancing to the play-in round where it would face Monterrey in an elimination game. The match ended 2-2 in regular time, but San Luis advanced in penalty kicks meaning the team would play Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

Braces from Nicolás Ibáñez in both legs left Pachuca with a 5-4 advantage on aggregate, leaving San Luis eliminated from the tournament despite a respectable showing against the eventual tournament runner-up.

