Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético San Luis hosts León at Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX action on Sunday.

A new season begins on Sunday for Atlético San Luis and León when the two clubs face off at Alfonso Lastras Stadium in Liga MX action. The apertura 2022 tournament gives both teams a chance to put the clausura 2022 season behind them, specifically for León who failed to even qualify for the liguilla play-in round.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. León Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Atlético San Luis vs. León on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

León finished the clausura 2022 regular season campaign in 13th place with 21 points with just a one-goal difference leaving La Fiera out of the liguilla play-in round (Mazatlán finished in 12th place with 21 points as well).

San Luis, meanwhile, finished in 10th place last season with 23 points advancing to the play-in round where it would face Monterrey in an elimination game. The match ended 2-2 in regular time, but San Luis advanced in penalty kicks meaning the team would play Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

Braces from Nicolás Ibáñez in both legs left Pachuca with a 5-4 advantage on aggregate, leaving San Luis eliminated from the tournament despite a respectable showing against the eventual tournament runner-up.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. León

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16627159
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. León

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) passes the ball behind Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs Kings

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Giants

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Forge FC
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy