How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos Laguna receives a visit from Monterrey at Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX action.

The first matchday of the apertura 2022 season continues on Sunday when Monterrey travels to face Santos Laguna at Nuevo Corona Stadium. The two clubs met recently in an exhibition match on June 19, where Santos came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half strike from Harold Preciado.

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Santos finished last regular season in 14th place with 20 points, missing out on the liguilla play-in round and the postseason altogether in the clausura 2022 tournament.

Monterrey, meanwhile, ended its regular season campaign in seventh place with 26 points. The club's clausura 2022 campaign came to a screeching halt in the play-in round, however, losing in penalty kicks to Atlético San Luis after the match finished 2-2 in regular time. 

Both Santos Laguna and Monterrey will be looking to put last season behind them on Sunday when they begin their Apertura 2022 seasons on the first matchday at Nuevo Corona Stadium.

