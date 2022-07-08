How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres: Stream Soccer Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mazatlán FC and Tigres UANL will meet today for the second match of the season. Both teams will be looking for their first win.

In the second matchday of Liga MX apertura season, Tigres travels to Mazatlán FC. Both clubs started the Apertura season with a loss.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first match for Mazatlán, the club faced Puebla and lost 4-2. Puebla was able to jump to a quick two-goal lead scoring goals six and 14 minutes into the match. Coming out of halftime, Mazatlán’s Eduard Bello scored a goal bringing the deficit back to one but that was as close as the match would get. Puebla scored again in the 58th minute and again in the 76th minute. Gabriel López was able to find the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Tigres UANL had a back and forth match with Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul was able to get on the board first with a goal 16 minutes into the match. A halftime adjustment allowed Tigres to tie the match with a 48th-minute goal from Florian Thauvin. Cruz Azul was able to score a 63rd-minute goal, but Sebastián Córdova was able to tie it back up twelve minutes later. The final strike came from the foot of Santiago Giménez from a penalty kick. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nickelodeon
entertainment

How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina31 seconds ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, Online, TV

By Adam Childs31 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: Stream Basketball Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas31 seconds ago
Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, Online, TV

By Adam Childs31 seconds ago
imago1005375387h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres: Stream Soccer Live, TV

By Christine Brown31 seconds ago
pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs Knicks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

By Kristofer Habbas31 seconds ago
college soccer
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Forge FC vs. York United FC: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch DC United at Philadelphia Union: Stream Live, TV

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees center fielders Aaron Hicks (31) and Aaron Judge (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Both players hit a grand slams in the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy