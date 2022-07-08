How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres: Stream Soccer Live, TV

Mazatlán FC and Tigres UANL will meet today for the second match of the season. Both teams will be looking for their first win.

In the second matchday of Liga MX apertura season, Tigres travels to Mazatlán FC. Both clubs started the Apertura season with a loss.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

In the first match for Mazatlán, the club faced Puebla and lost 4-2. Puebla was able to jump to a quick two-goal lead scoring goals six and 14 minutes into the match. Coming out of halftime, Mazatlán’s Eduard Bello scored a goal bringing the deficit back to one but that was as close as the match would get. Puebla scored again in the 58th minute and again in the 76th minute. Gabriel López was able to find the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Tigres UANL had a back and forth match with Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul was able to get on the board first with a goal 16 minutes into the match. A halftime adjustment allowed Tigres to tie the match with a 48th-minute goal from Florian Thauvin. Cruz Azul was able to score a 63rd-minute goal, but Sebastián Córdova was able to tie it back up twelve minutes later. The final strike came from the foot of Santiago Giménez from a penalty kick.

