How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Live, TV Channel

Puebla and Santos Laguna will look to move up in the standings with another three points from tonight's matchup in Liga MX.

On the second matchday of Liga MX apertura season, Santos Laguna travels to Puebla. Both clubs started their respective campaigns with victories last week.

How to Watch Puebla vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: July 8, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Puebla started its season off with a 4-2 victory over Mazatlán. Puebla started the season off with a bang with manager Nicolas Larcamon earning a yellow card for arguing at the start of the match. That energy led to an Israel Reyes goal in the sixth minute followed by Fernando Aristeguieta scoring in the 14th minute. Mazatlán was able to score a goal shortly after half time, but Martín Barragán responded for Puebla scoring in the 58th minute. The final goal from Puebla came from Amaury Escoto in the 76th minute and Mazatlán was able to score one more in the 85th.

Santos Laguna started its season with an intense match against Monterrey. Monterrey jumped to an early 2-0 lead scoring goals in the 17th and 21st minutes of the match. Santos Laguna responded with a goal on a penalty kick from Fernando Gorriarán in the 26th minute. Then, Gorriarán set up Félix Torres for a goal in the 34th minute. Monterrey scored in the 67th minute, but Harold Preciado was able to tie the match in the 85th minute. Brian Lozano was able to score the final blow on a 91st minute penalty kick.

Both teams will be battling for a top spot on the leaderboard in tonight's game.

