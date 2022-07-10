Skip to main content

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Necaxa: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa travels to face Querétaro at La Corregidora Stadium on Sunday on the second matchday of the Liga MX regular season..

With both teams coming off of losses in their respective apertura 2022 debuts last week, Querétaro and Necaxa meet at La Corregidora Stadium on Sunday looking to secure their first points of the new tournament.

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: July 10, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Querétaro vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Necaxa is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Toluca at Victoria Stadium last Saturday, where Fabricio Formiliano scored the team's lone goal in the defeat.

Formiliano was able to at least pull one back for Necaxa despite the central defender and team captain receiving boos from the fans at the stadium for his comments about his club during the offseason: "It's a bit of everything. I miss the day-to-day (of playing in Uruguay), it's another world that I lived at Peñarol to the one I live in now, it's the reality. I went from a giant club in Uruguay, with all due respect, to Necaxa which is a small team in Mexico and is a different type of fan, just different," were his words to a radio station in Uruguay.

Necaxa will hope to get back to winning ways on Sunday when the team travels to face Querétaro at La Corregidora Stadium.

