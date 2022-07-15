How to Watch Puebla vs. León: Stream Liga MX Soccer Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla receives a visit from León on Friday night at Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Liga MX regular season action.

With both clubs looking to keep their unbeaten tournaments alive, Puebla and León face off at Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Friday on the third matchday of the Apertura 2022 season. Puebla is sitting in first place in the standings with six points, while León is in fifth place with four points.

How to Watch Puebla vs. León Today:

Match Date: July 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Puebla vs. León on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

La Franja is coming off back-to-back wins to kick off the Apertura 2022 tournament. The first was a 4-2 victory over Mazatlán at Estadio de Mazatlán on July 1 thanks to finishes from Israel Reyes, Fernando Aristeguieta, Martín Barragán and Amaury Escoto. Then, Puebla faced Santos Laguna at home, where Gustavo Ferrareis scored in the 11th minute to secure all three points for Nicolás Larcamón's team.

León won in its Apertura 2022 debut on July 3 with a 2-1 finish over San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Federico Martínez and Lucas Di Yorio scored the goals in the win. The club from Guanajuato followed that up with a 3-3 draw at home against Pumas. Di Yorio notched a brace in the tie, while Joel Campbell added a third in the 59th minute.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Puebla vs. León

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18554386 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Dream: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. York United FC: Stream Live, TV

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. León: Stream Liga MX Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees: Stream MLB Rivalry Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
USATSI_18600868
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Fever: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
THUNDER SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors: Live Stream NBA Summer League

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
baseball field
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Woodpeckers at Pelicans: Stream MiLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy