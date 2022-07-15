How to Watch Puebla vs. León: Stream Liga MX Soccer Live, TV Channel

With both clubs looking to keep their unbeaten tournaments alive, Puebla and León face off at Cuauhtémoc Stadium on Friday on the third matchday of the Apertura 2022 season. Puebla is sitting in first place in the standings with six points, while León is in fifth place with four points.

How to Watch Puebla vs. León Today:

Match Date: July 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Puebla vs. León on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

La Franja is coming off back-to-back wins to kick off the Apertura 2022 tournament. The first was a 4-2 victory over Mazatlán at Estadio de Mazatlán on July 1 thanks to finishes from Israel Reyes, Fernando Aristeguieta, Martín Barragán and Amaury Escoto. Then, Puebla faced Santos Laguna at home, where Gustavo Ferrareis scored in the 11th minute to secure all three points for Nicolás Larcamón's team.

León won in its Apertura 2022 debut on July 3 with a 2-1 finish over San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Federico Martínez and Lucas Di Yorio scored the goals in the win. The club from Guanajuato followed that up with a 3-3 draw at home against Pumas. Di Yorio notched a brace in the tie, while Joel Campbell added a third in the 59th minute.

