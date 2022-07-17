With both teams coming off of a loss and a win in the first two matches of the Apertura 2022 tournament, Monterrey and Atlético San Luis find themselves in ninth and 11th place respectively in the Liga MX standings. Both teams are currently sitting on three points with a goal difference of zero.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the club's most recent outing, San Luis outlasted Guadalajara 1-0 thanks to a first-half stoppage time strike from Facundo Waller just before halftime. It was a good bounce-back win for the club after opening its Apertura 2022 campaign with a 2-1 loss at home to León on July 3.

Meanwhile, Monterrey came away with all three points on the second matchday of the season thanks to a 3-2 win over América at BBVA Bancomer Stadium last Saturday. Stefan Medina put the ball in the back of the net in the ninth minute but América went up 2-1 before halftime thanks to goals from Jonathan Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas.

Los Rayados then added goals from Maximiliano Meza and Rodrigo Aguirre in the second half to secure all three points against the winningest club in Liga MX history.

Regional restrictions may apply.