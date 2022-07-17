Tigres UANL and Tijuana face off at Universitario Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX regular season action.

Tigres and Tijuana meet on the third matchday of the apertura 2022 tournament on Sunday at Universitario Stadium. Tigres are currently in 10th place in the Liga MX standings with three points after its two matches so far this season, while Tijuana is 16th in the table with just one point.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Tigres opened the season at home against Cruz Azul on July 2. Led by head coach Miguel Herrera, the team lost 3-2 to La Máquina in dramatic fashion after Santiago Giménez put away a penalty kick in the 93rd minute of the match. Florian Thauvin and Sebastián Córdova scored Tigres' two goals in the defeat.

Then, Herrera's men traveled to face Mazatlán on July 8, winning 1-0 thanks to a seventh-minute strike from André-Pierre Gignac. Córdova received a red card in the second half of the win and will be unavailable for the team's match against Tijuana on Sunday.

