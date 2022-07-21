How to Watch Guadalajara vs. León: Stream Liga MX Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. León: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara receives a visit from León at Omnilife Stadium on Wednesday in Liga MX regular season action.

With just two points after its first three matches of the apertura 2022 tournament, Guadalajara will be looking for its first win on Wednesday when the club meets León at Omnilife Stadium on the fourth matchday of the Liga MX regular season.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. León Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KXTQ-Lubbock, TX)

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. León on fuboTV:

Chivas are currently 15th in the Liga MX standings with two draws and a loss in the club's first three matches of the season. El Rebaño Sagrado opened its apertura 2022 account with a scoreless draw against Juárez on July 2, followed by a 1-0 loss to San Luis on July 9 and a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna in the team's most recent outing.

José González scored Guadalajara's only goal so far this season while Antonio Briseño received a red card against Santos and will be unavailable for Chivas' midweek match against León on Wednesday.

León, meanwhile, is currently in seventh place in the Liga MX table with five points after its three matches. After starting the campaign with a 2-1 finish over San Luis on July 3, La Fiera drew back-to-back matches against Pumas (3-3) and Puebla (1-1). Jaine Barreiro received a red card in the club's most recent outing against Puebla and will also be unavailable for the match on Wednesday.

